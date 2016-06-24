Black bear sighting puts KY school on lockdown, serves as a reminder about encounters

An unlikely visitor was the reason a Kentucky school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning.

According to Danville police, the department received multiple reports that a black bear was seen at the Kentucky School for the Deaf in Danville, Ky.

The reports started coming in around 6 a.m. when the bear was first spotted near Lincoln Ave.

The police department said the bear was on the move through town. The department got reports of sightings through the afternoon.

The Kentucky School for the Deaf is out for summer break. However, the school was hosting its summer enrichment program at the time the bear was seen near campus.

Administrators said the campus was secured safely.

Earlier today bear spotted on campus. Principal Begley & other personnel responded swiftly & appropriately. Campus is now safe and secure. — KSD Tweets (@KSDsince1823) June 23, 2016

According to the Danville Police Department, they do not have plans to harm the bear.

However, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted. The department set a few traps, according to Danville police.

The police department says the sightings made for an interesting Thursday.

Bear sightings are not unusual for this area.

However, police say it is unusual to see them within city limits.

Police say bears are usually wary of people unless humans feed or provoke them.

It serves as a reminder for residents in Heartland states to never feed, approach, surround or corner a bear. If you encounter a bear, back away slowly, making lots of noise.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also warning about bears on the roads because it can be dangerous if you run into one.

If you strike a bear on the highway, contact the Highway Patrol and remain inside your vehicle until the trooper arrives.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.