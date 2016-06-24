Equipment malfunction cuts power to hundreds in New Madrid Co.

Ameren reports about 930 customers in New Madrid County woke up in the dark Friday morning.

Residents in Portageville say the power went out about 5:15 this morning.

Ameren reports an equipment malfunction with a cross-line caused the power outage.

Crews are on the scene.

Power was expected to be restored to most customers about 6:35 a.m.

