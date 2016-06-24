This week in country music: 2007 Checking for Ticks

Let's step back in time and check out the country music scene from this week 9 years ago.

Billboard's chart of Hot Country Hits had the Canadian band Emerson Drive was at number five with "Moments." The song would go on to become the group's first chart topping single.

Checking in at number four was George Strait with "Wrapped." It's one of the few releases by Strait that didn't hit number one. The song peaked at number two.

Montgomery Gentry was holding down the number three spot with "Lucky Man," a song about appreciating the little things in life.

A big comeback song by Tracy Lawrence was in the number two spot. Lawrence took "Find Out Who Your Friends Are" to the top spot. It was his first number one hit in 11 years. The song was released in August of 2006 and holds the record for the slowest climbing number one single in the history of the Billboard Country Music charts.

But for this week in '07, Brad Paisley was in the top spot. "Ticks" wasn't really a song about the blood sucking insects, but about a guy flirting with a girl. Paisley wrote the song from experiences he had working on a farm where every evening he'd have to check himself for ticks.

That's what was playing on country radio on the final week of June 2007.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.