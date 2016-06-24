June 27 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with a Hollywood director who is red hot right now.

He rebooted the Star Trek franchise. More recently he brought us last year's blockbuster "Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens." J. J. Abrams is 50 today.

He's the child actor who has the role of Carl Grimes on AMC's drama "The Walking Dead." Chandler Riggs is growing up. He's 17 today.

He's best known for his role as Peter Parker in the "Spider-Man" movies. His other movies include "Seabiscuit," "The Great Gatsby," and "Pleasantville." Tobey Maguire is 41 today.

She's a country singer who's topped the charts with hits like "Five Minutes," "What Part of No" and "I Didn't Know My Own Strength." She has released more than ten albums and sold over six million records over the course of her career. Lorrie Morgan is 57 today.

She's the younger sister of Kourtney and Kim Kardashian who's best known for the reality TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Khloe Kardashian is 32 today.

