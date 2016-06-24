Great morning in DuQuoin, IL

Considering the last few days, Friday morning, June 24 was a breath of fresh air.

You didn't feel like you were getting punched in the face by the heat as you stepped out the door.

However, that doesn't mean the heat is gone.

Stay connected to KFVS12 for any weather changes.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.