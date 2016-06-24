FIRST ALERT: Friday kicks off hot and humid weekend

It is Friday, June 24, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday kicks off a hot and humid weekend, although it may seem less steamy than the last few days. Waking up temps will be mostly in the 70s. By lunchtime expect partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 80s. Rinse and repeat for your weekend forecast. FIRST ALERT: the weather team is tracking a cool-down for the middle of next week.

Making Headlines:

Muscle returns: You can expect to see a lot of muscle in DuQuoin starting today. The General Tire Street Machine Nationals are back, bringing the roar of big block engines and the polish of chrome to the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds with the annual “Ultimate Picnic of Power.”

Making an exit: The numbers are in! Britain made an unprecedented vote to leave the European Union. Following the vote, British Prime Minister David Cameron's made a resignation announcement and stocks worldwide plunged.

Record flooding: Severe thunderstorms led to heavy rain and flash floods in West Virginia on Thursday. Emergency officials in the area are calling it a dire situation and urge residents to get to higher ground.

Never forgotten: A vigil is planned for a couple killed in Kennett, Missouri after a man allegedly hit them with his SUV on purpose. The vigil will be hosted at the soccer field in Indian Park in Kennett, at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 24.

