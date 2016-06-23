Zalma no longer considered a village by MO law

In the eyes of the state of Missouri, Zalma is no longer a town.



It's been disincorporated by the Bollinger County commissioners office under state laws.

The former acting mayor, Jerry Davault, said the village has not had anyone serving one the board of trustees for several years.

Missouri law states:

“If the trustees appointed by the county commission under section 80.040 shall fail to qualify and assume the duties of such trustees, within one year after their appointment, or if the voters of such village shall fail for one year to elect such trustees, then such village shall be disincorporated by the county commission of the county where the village is located…”

But that doesn’t mean the end of Zalma.

The post office, school, Masonic Lodge and volunteer fire department will remain.

And some residents like Jake Stroup, owner of Jake’s Tires and Auto, one of the only businesses left, don’t expect to see a difference.

"It's just a name really, honestly,” Stroup said. “Even though it's not a map now, people are going to know it's here. That's always going to be it."

The only major change residents should expect to see, Davault said, is the area’s personal property taxes will now be handled by the county.

That hasn’t seemed to raise many eyebrows.

"Just the people I know it's not really bothered them a whole lot,” Stroup said. “People saying they hate to see it. Other people just don't rightly care."

Leaders say an aging population and lack of civic interest contributed to the village’s disincorporation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.