Scholarships awarded at West Kentucky Community and Technical College

The first place winners of the 2016 SkillsUSA competition were awarded scholarships at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Patrick Caruthers and Robert Harrison, both out of Marshall County, won in their divisions.

Caruthers won in the carpentry division and Harrison won in the automotive division.

Daniel Farmer of Graves County took first place in the welding division and Dylan Parks of Calloway County took first place in the machining division.

A $500 scholarship was awarded to the first place winners towards their study at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

"West Kentucky Community and Technical College is pleased to partner with area technology centers and host SkillsUSA competitions on campus, and to provide the winners with funding to begin their college education," said Becky Haus, WKCTC manager of advancement.

SkillsUSA is a national organization that helps inspires its members into becoming world-class workers and leaders by providing a structured program of leadership, citizenship and employability, technical and professional training skills.

