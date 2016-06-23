M2.0 earthquake recorded near Caraway, AR

A magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded near Caraway, Arkansas on Thursday, June 23.

According to the preliminary report from the USGS, it happened around 12:15 p.m. about 4 miles east of Caraway and 21 miles west-southwest of Blytheville, Arkansas.

It had a depth of about 13 kilometers.

