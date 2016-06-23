Kony Ealy to host free youth football camp in New Madrid

New Madrid Native and Carolina Panthers star Kony Ealy will be hosting a free youth football camp in July.

It will take place on July 9 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the main football field at New Madrid County Central High School. Ealy is hosting the camp in partnership with USA Football FUNdamentals.

"I could not be more excited to return to New Madrid and to my high school to provide this free camp," said Ealy, "it is going to be an incredible day for the kids and the community."

The camp is open to kids ages six-18. They will get to work on their football skills, sportsmanship, and teamwork. There will also be self-esteem building exercises on and off the field.

Every participant will get a t-shirt, lunch, and refreshments.

The camp with have two sessions: ages six-12 will have a morning session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while kids ages 13-18 will take part in the afternoon session from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Camp registration is now open. 125 kids per group will be accepted. You can register online for the morning session and afternoon session.

