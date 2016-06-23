Summer Safety & July 4th Tips - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Summer Safety & July 4th Tips

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety has some tips to make sure you have a safe and happy summer and 4th of July celebration.

Before traveling, the department recommends checking your vehicle and ensure that is operating properly. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and bring an emergency kit with you.

If you decide to cook out, make sure someone is watching the BBQ grill or smoker. According to Sikeston DPS, unattended grills often lead to fires or injuries involving kids.

Make sure to have US Coast Guard approved life preservers are on hand when swimming. If there are kids around, ensure someone is supervising near the pool.

Stay aware of the summer heat conditions and stay hydrated and cool to avoid heat related illness and injuries.

If you choose to shoot fireworks off, check to ensure they are legal in your community. The city of Sikeston has ordinances against discharging fireworks in the city limits.

If it is legal to shoot them off where you live, here are some tips to keep you and those around you safe:

  • Be aware of dry vegetation and other areas that may catch fire
  • Use common sense
  • Ensure a responsible adult is around to supervise
  • Do not allow young children to handle or use fireworks
  • Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from buildings and vehicles
  • Wear safety glasses
  • Always have water ready before you begin shooting fireworks
  • Do not experiment with homemade fireworks
  • Never relight a "dud" firework. Wait 20 minutes then soak it in a bucket of water
  • Soak spent fireworks with water before placing them in an outdoor trash can
  • report illegal explosives, like M-80's and quarter sticks to your local police or fire department.

Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety also remind everyone to never drink and drive.

You can find a list of 4th of July Events in the Heartland here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly