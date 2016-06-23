Naked man arrested on drug charges in Massac Co.

A Metropolis man is behind bars after deputies found him sitting naked in a car near a bike trail.

According to the Massac County Sheriff's Department, a deputy stopped to check a vehicle near the trail at the end of Belgrade Trail on June 15.

Darrell McCoy, 53, was inside the car naked.

While the deputy was speaking with McCoy, he noticed several pills in plain sight. The deputy also found a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

McCoy faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He could face additional charges once testing on the pills is complete.

