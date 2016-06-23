Could you pass the civics test now required for MO students to graduate?

High school students will be required to pass a civics test under a wide-sweeping education package signed into law by Gov. Jay Nixon.

Nixon signed the law on Wednesday.

It requires high schoolers who start ninth grade after July 2017 to pass an exam.

This impacts any student attending a public, charter, or private school, except for private trade schools.

The test will consist of one hundred questions similar to the one hundred questions used by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

the test would look similar to this. Could you answer the following questions correctly?

