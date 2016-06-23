Investigation underway after vacant home catches fire

Fire crews investigating an early morning fire on Kokopelli Dr. in Marion, Illinois. (SOURCE: Rae Daniel/KFVS)

Fire crews are investigating after a vacant home on Kokopelli Dr. was caught on fire early Thursday morning in Marion, Illinois.

Firefighters with the Marion Fire Department stated they received the call at 1:13 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Carterville Fire Dept., Herrin Fire Dept. and the Williamson County Fire Protection District assisted with the fire.

Right now, there is no word on the cause of the fire, it's currently under investigation.

