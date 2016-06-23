Franklin Co. arson, burglary suspect in custody

A "dangerous" man wanted in connection with an arson and burglary investigation in Franklin County, Illinois is in custody.

Robert E. Hartley, 39, of Benton, was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff's deputies and West Frankfort police without incident at 2:10 p.m. at a home in West Frankfort.

Hartley is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a warrant charging him with arson, burglary and felony theft.

His bond was set at $275,000.

According to Sheriff Don Jones, Hartley is facing additional charges of two counts of armed robbery, burglary and theft from the West Frankfort Police Department.

Hartley was previously set free on bond.

