Cape Girardeau officers support young entrepreneurs

A few Cape Girardeau young entrepreneurs are smiling big after making sales to some unlikely customers.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Officer Rhodes and Officer Potts are now sporting new bracelets they bought from three girls selling art in the Brookwood neighborhood.

Officer Rhodes spotted the girls at a stand in front of their house on Wednesday.

She stopped to ask what they were selling, and the girls said it was art.

Officer Rhodes and officer Potts each bought one and are proudly sporting them on the job.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.