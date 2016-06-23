Rollover crash in McCracken County sends man to hospital charged - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rollover crash in McCracken County sends man to hospital charged with drunk driving

Crash near exit 11 on I-24. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies say a drunk driver caused a rollover crash in McCracken County, KY.

The crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2016 near the eastbound Exit 11 on I-24.

Investigators say John Jones, 67 of Benton, KY, was driving east when his 2001 Mazda Tribute began to swerve, lost control and roll over.

The SUV came to a stop on its top in the left-hand lane of the interstate.

An ambulance rushed Jones to a nearby hospital with major injuries.

Investigators say Jones was impaired by either drugs or alcohol, and that was a major factor in why he lost control of the vehicle.

Officers cited Jones for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, 1st offense; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense; and Drug Paraphernalia Possession, a misdemeanor.   

