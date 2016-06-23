This week in music: 1960 Connie & Brenda

Let's drop a couple of quarters into our juke box of memories.

Today we set the time clock to this week in 1960. These were the songs people were cruisin' to 56 years ago.

Billboard's Hot 100 had Duane Eddy and the Rebels at number five with "Because They're Young." It was from the movie of the same name which starred Dick Clark. Eddy had a cameo in the movie.

At number four was Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Roy Orbison with "Only the Lonely." The song was Orbison's first major hit and has been added to the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Connie Francis was parked in the number three spot with "Everybody's Somebody's Fool." The song was the B-side of "Jealous of You" which peaked at number 19. DJ's preferred "Everybody's Somebody's Fool" and it shot straight to number one.

In the number two position was a novelty song about a comic strip starring a caveman. Of course we're talking about "Alley-Oop" by the studio band Hollywood Argyles.



And in the top spot was "Little Miss Dynamite" by Brenda Lee with one of the biggest hits of her career. "I'm Sorry" was recorded by Lee when she was only 15 years old. Although it was never released to country radio, "I'm Sorry" is often heard on many country oldies programs today.

That's your week in music from 1960.

