FIRST ALERT: Heat advisories and chance for strong storms on tap for Thursday

It is Thursday, June 23, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Expect another hot one in the Heartland for your Thursday. NWS in Paducah has issued heat advisories for most counties in our area already this morning. Waking up temps will be unusually warm, around 80 degrees. By lunchtime we’ll be in the low 90s. FIRST ALERT: We have the chance for strong storms from mid-afternoon through the evening hours, the could bring heavy wind and rain.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Tornado damage: A county emergency manager says at least four homes and a gas station sustained damaged when a tornado ripped through central Illinois. Livingston County emergency manager Chuck Schopp reports all the injuries reported so far were minor.

Homicide investigation: New this morning we have video of where a bar fight in Chester, Ill. led to the death of a 26-year-old. Authorities say they are investigating the death as a homicide and have a person in custody.

Fatal crash: Friends and family are grieving the loss of a 10-year-old who was killed in a crash on Hwy. 25 near Delta on Wednesday. Friends are raising money to cover the boy's funeral costs and the mother's medical bills.

No break, no bill: House democrats are staging a sit-in still this morning, demanding votes for gun-control. Specifically, they want to pass bills to strengthen background checks and prevent suspected terrorists from buying guns.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.