Triple digit heat index causes problems for drivers on Missouri highways

With the heat index reaching upwards of 100, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says drivers are having lots of tire issues.

Sgt. Clark Parrott says the troopers have become very good at changing tires after blow-outs due to the heat.

The Highway Patrol says hitting holes in the ground can cause the blow-outs mixed with tires weakened by heat.

The sudden pressure on the tire breaks the seal between the tire and the wheel causing it to pop.

AAA says driving on under-inflated tires not only affects the handling, but also the breaking of a vehicle.

Tire experts say adding heat to improperly inflated tires not only adds to wear, but leads to blowouts as well.

Here's what you can do:

Make sure your tire PSI matches the recommended number listed inside the door on the driver's side of your car.

If it doesn't match - bring the level up or down as needed.

Check for bubbles and bumps on the tires.

Make sure the tread isn't worn too low that the sides of the tires are wearing down evenly.

