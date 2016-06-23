Ellsinore man died after being ejected from car

A 20-year-old Ellsinore man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Carter County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Brett Rinehart was traveling south along State Route V near the intersection of State Route N near Ellsinore.

The crash happened when Rinehart ran off the road causing the truck to overturn, ejecting him.

Rinehart died at the scene of the crash, according to Carter County Coroner Erik McSpadden.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop G has already seen 17 fatal crashes in 2016, compared to nine in the same time period in 2015.

