Sikeston pharmacy victim of 'smash and grab' burglary

A Sikeston, Missouri pharmacy is cleaning up after someone broke in and stole prescription drugs on Saturday, June 18.

For the third time in four years, Randy's Pharmacy in Sikeston has fallen victim to what police are calling a "smash and grab burglary".

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at the store front inside the Ferguson Medical Group building on Main St.

In board daylight, police say a man driving a Nissan pickup truck pulled up and smashed two glass doors to get in.

He went straight for the controlled substances and left before being caught.

Owner Randy Ackman has been through this before in 2012.

He said that doesn't make it any easier.

"Yeah frustration level is very high,” Ackman said. “Had a gate and have security measures but you get a determined individual, I'm not sure there is anything that can deter someone."

He said the drugs stolen are dangerous if not used correctly.

"The concern of course is that in the wrong hands even a single dose of some of that medicine can be lethal."

Ackman said customers need not worry. The thief did not get a hold of any personal information.

Surveillance cameras captured the whole ordeal on video.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, Sikeston DPS wants to hear from you.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.