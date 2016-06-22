Therapeutic blankets donated to students in Poplar Bluff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Therapeutic blankets donated to students in Poplar Bluff

Written by Tommy Dawson, Content Specialist
Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 (From left) Student helper Julia Chambliss; Lee Hufford of MAFCE; Mindy Garrett of Poplar Bluff Schools; Ruth Knodell, Edna Crain, Shirlene Nelson and June Romine of MAFCE; and student helper Emelia Douglas.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Association for Family and Community Education recently donated 11 weighted blankets to the Poplar Bluff School District for students with autism.

Volunteers from the organization hand-sewed the blankets, which are said to have therapeutic value for those with sensory disorders.

According to R-I Special Services Director Mindy Garrett, the weighted blankets will be a “huge help in keeping students in need focused and relaxed.”

They will be distributed to the Early Childhood Center, Oak Grove and O’Neal elementary schools.

