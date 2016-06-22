Therapeutic blankets donated to students in Poplar Bluff

Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 (From left) Student helper Julia Chambliss; Lee Hufford of MAFCE; Mindy Garrett of Poplar Bluff Schools; Ruth Knodell, Edna Crain, Shirlene Nelson and June Romine of MAFCE; and student helper Emelia Douglas.

The Missouri Association for Family and Community Education recently donated 11 weighted blankets to the Poplar Bluff School District for students with autism.

Volunteers from the organization hand-sewed the blankets, which are said to have therapeutic value for those with sensory disorders.

According to R-I Special Services Director Mindy Garrett, the weighted blankets will be a “huge help in keeping students in need focused and relaxed.”

They will be distributed to the Early Childhood Center, Oak Grove and O’Neal elementary schools.

