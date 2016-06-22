Jaguar killed at Brazilian Olympic Torch ceremony

A jaguar that escaped from its handlers following an event in the Brazilian Amazon city of Manaus has been killed.

The jaguar was killed on Monday, June 20 at a zoo attached to a military training center after a soldier fired a single pistol shot after the animal, despite being tranquilized, approached the soldier, the army said in a statement.

The incident has caused a major uproar with animal rights groups.

“When will people (and institutions) stop with this sick need to show power and control by confining, taming and showcasing wild animals?” the Rio de Janeiro-based animal rights group Animal Freedom Union said in a statement released on its Facebook page.



“We made a mistake in permitting the Olympic torch, a symbol of peace and unity, to be exhibited alongside a chained wild animal. This image goes against our beliefs and our values,” the local organizing committee Rio 2016 said in a statement. “We guarantee that there will be no more such incidents at Rio 2016.”

