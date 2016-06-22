Does It Work: Red Copper Pan

Do you ever end up with more of your dinner stuck to your pan than on your plate? The makers of a product called Red Copper Pan claim food will not stick to their copper-infused cookware, and they say the product defies scratches. Does it work?

To test the Red Copper Pan, we turned to Chef Adam Glenn, owner of the Glenn restaurant in Charleston, Missouri.

Glenn says he prefers to use cast iron pans to most non-stick cookware on the market today.

When Glenn heard the claims being made by The Red Copper Pan, he couldn’t resist putting it to the test.

The makers of the product call the pan “revolutionary”, and guarantee it will remain scratch-free forever.

“We’re going to try to see if it can do what the commercial says it can do,” said Glenn. “We have sugar, cheese, eggs, all things a lot of people have problems with. We’re going to scratch one up and see how it does.”

Glenn used a paring knife to scratch up the Red Copper Pan’s coating. While the commercial and product packaging claim the pan defies scratches, Glenn’s knife left very visible scratches behind.

Glenn was certain that given the scratched surface food would be more likely to adhere and stick, but it didn’t.

Scrambled eggs, cheese, and even caramelized and scorched sugar slid right out of the pan.

“That’s pretty amazing. I have to say,” said Glenn. “That’s some pretty interesting technology they’ve got there.”

Glenn said the old rule of no metal utensils on the non-stick pan still stands – even with the Red Copper Pan.

“For a home cook, for someone who’d take care of it – I think it’s a good product,” said Glenn. “That coating is just something else. It’s pretty neat.”

Glenn gave The Red Copper Pan 3 stars on this Does It Work test.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.