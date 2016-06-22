Southeast student interns at Walt Disney World Resort’s Epcot Center

Southeast Missouri State University junior Brianna Voelker is getting a taste of the horticulture industry this summer as she begins a seven-month internship at Walt Disney World Resort’s Epcot Center in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Voelker is working in “The Land,” billed by Disney as a place for visitors to whet their appetite for sustainable high-tech horticulture.

Her duties include maintaining show quality crops in the greenhouse, performing general cleanup and sanitary procedures, harvesting food and floral crops, giving daily one-hour “Behind the Seeds” tours to Disney guests and staffing the “Behind the Seeds” tour desk.

Voelker arrived at the beginning of June and will stay through the end of January.

At Southeast, Voelkeran, an agribusiness major with a horticulture option, is an officer in the Horticulture Club and the SEMO Collegiate Farm Bureau and is a member of the Agriculture Club and Delta Tau Alpha Ag Honor Society.

