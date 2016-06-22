McCracken Co. physician facing multiple fraud charges in national healthcare sting

A McCracken County physician was charged on Wednesday, June 22 with the fraudulent possession of a controlled substance, wire fraud and making false statements related to health care matters, according to United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr.

According to the twelve-count federal Information, Sean P. McDonald, 46, devised a scheme to obtain prescription pain medication while he was a treating physician at two Paducah hospitals. He allegedly falsely misrepresented that he was removing medications for hospitalized patients, falsely possessed the controlled substances and then falsely requested for payment to be sent from the two hospitals to the insurance carriers of the patients.

It is specifically alleged that McDonald defrauded Lourdes Hospital and Western Baptist Hospital by means of wire communication.

From February 2009 through November 2010, McDonald requested payment to be sent from Western Baptist Hospital and/or Lourdes Hospital to patients' insurance carriers.

During the same time period, McDonald made false and fraudulent statements to insurance carriers indicating that he had provided medication to patients when he had not.

Furthermore, as a prescribing physician with a DEA registration number to issue prescriptions, McDonald wrote prescriptions for Dilauded, a Schedule II controlled substance to patients, when in fact he never provided the controlled substances to the patient.

If convicted at trial, McDonald could face a combined maximum term of imprisonment of 113 years, a combined maximum fine of $3,000,000 and a three-year term of supervised release.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Lettricea Jefferson-Webb and Seth Hancock and is being investigated by the United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, Kentucky Attorney General’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The charges McDonald faces comes as a part of a Department of Justice national fraud take down resulting in charges against 301 other individuals for approximately $900 million dollars in false and fraudulent billing.

Since January 2009, the Justice Department’s Civil Division, along with U.S. Attorney’s Offices around the country, has recovered a total of more than $29.9 billion through False Claims Act cases, with more than $18.3 billion of that amount recovered in cases involving fraud against federal health care programs.

