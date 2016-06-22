10-year-old child killed in crash on MO 25 north of Delta, 4 others injured

A 10-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured in a car crash on Hwy 25 about four miles north of Delta, Missouri on Wednesday, June 22, according to the Cape Girardeau County Coroner.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. as Walter Thomas was driving east along Hwy. 25 and was attempting to pass another vehicle.

The driver lost control, ran off the road, hit a guardrail, struck a ditch and overturned.

Four other people were injured and taken to the hospital. Of those four, three were out of the vehicle when emergency crews arrived.

The other person had to be removed.

Two of the people inside the car suffered serious injuries.

Friends of the family have set up a raising money to help pay for the 10-year-old's funeral expenses.

They say the child's mom sustained serious injuries and will likely be out of work for a long time.

