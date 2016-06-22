Cape Girardeau business owner calls new drone regulations 'game changer'

Spurlock says the new regulations are a relief. (Source: Robbie Spurlock)

Flying has never been easier... with a drone at least.

On June 21., the Federal Aviation Administration released new guidelines on the flying machines.

Three pages of new regulations that make flying legally possible for non-pilots.

One Heartland business owner said this changes everything.

"I would definitely call this a game changer. This is going to open up the doors for a gigantic industry," said Robbie Spurlock, the owner of Katholokos Republic, a video production company with an emphasis on marketing and branding.

With all the gadgets in the marketplace, Spurlock said a drone is ideal.

"I knew that that element would set me apart because no one else was really doing it," Spurlock said.

However, he can't legally fly it for business, only for pleasure.

Spurlock said the new regulations are a relief.

"The new regulations make it a lot easier to be a small business like myself who uses drones in their productions," Spurlock said.

However, they don't kick in until August, and there are some steps he'll need to take.

"You will still have to pass a test," Spurlock said.

Pass an aeronautical knowledge test at an FAA approved center.

OR

Hold a part 61 pilot certificate other than student pilot.

Be vetted by the Transpiration Security Administration.

Be at least 16 years old.

You'll still need to be certified, and these are just some of the requirements.

"You don't have to spend anywhere from five to ten thousand dollars on getting those qualifications," said Spurlock.

The new regulations are pretty lengthy.

Here are just a few certifications remote pilots will need to follow.

Drone must be under 50 pounds

Flown within eyesight and daylight hours.

May not exceed 100 miles per hour

"It's going to create new jobs. It's going to open up a lot of possibilities for small businesses like me that are using these tools," Spurlock said.

We've included the full list of FAA requirements for drone operators below.

