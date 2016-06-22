Work begins on Southeast's new Center for Speech and Hearing

Crews have begun construction of a new Center for Speech and Hearing Loss at Southeast Missouri State University. (Source: KFVS)

The entire project will cost around $1.6 million and is set to replace the current center, which has been located inside the Grauel Building since the 1960s.

The new center is will be situated at the corner of Watkins Drive and North Pacific Street, where the current commuter parking lot 1-16 is located; once completed, the new center will be around 8,100 square feet in size and will be able to serve the needs of around 130 clients.

Some of the additions that will be featured in the new center include a clinical kitchen used for life skills training, a student workroom and a variety of other rooms of various usages includes therapy and diagnostic services.

With the construction of a new center underway, soon the space in Grauel that is currently used will be renovated in order to better meet the needs of students; these renovations are in the design phase as of now, with the actual renovation process expected to begin in January.

