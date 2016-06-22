KSPPA 'Shop with a Trooper' program receives donation from Chin Restaurant

The Kentucky State Police Professional Association District 1 “Shop with a Trooper” program has received a donation from the Chin Restaurant in Paducah.

On June 6 and June 8 the Chin Restaurant donated 10 percent of its sales to the program in honor of Fallen Trooper Eric K. Chrisman and Trooper Joseph Cameron Ponder.

The total donation came to $775 and coincided with local memorials honoring these fallen heroes.

Every December the KSPPA District 1 conducts its “Shop with a Trooper” program.

This program is set up to help children in need during the Christmas season.

Community volunteers, troopers and dispatchers assist children with their holiday shopping, which takes place at the Mayfield Walmart.

The shopping lists include necessary items such as shoes, pants, shirts, coats, gloves, hats and toys.

This annual shopping trip for these children may not take place if it were not for donations like the one made by the Chin Restaurant.

Please contact KSPPA Representatives Debbie Craven or Gary Fraser if you would like to donate by calling 270-856-3721.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.