Patton, MO man accused of sexually abusing child

A Patton, Missouri man is facing numerous sexual abuse charges involving a minor.

Travis Perry Davis, 35, of Patton, Mo., is facing charges of first degree statutory sodomy - deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old, furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish to a minor, three counts of first degree child molestation, six counts of first degree statutory sodomy - deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 14 years old and serious physical injury/display deadly weapon/dangerous instrument/subjects victim to intercourse with more than one person/victim is less than 12 years old, and three counts of first degree attempted statutory sodomy - attempted deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 14 years old.

According to a detective with the Perry County Sheriff's Office, he was contacted on Wednesday, June 15 at about 9:11 p.m. about allegations of sexual abuse reported to the Perry County Emergency Room by a child.

According to court documents, the victim told her mother about the sexual abuse, so the mother took the child to the emergency room.

The child claimed Davis sexually assaulted her for about four to five years, with the last incident on Monday, June 13 in Bollinger County.

On Thursday, June 16 at about 4:06 p.m., the child was forensically interviewed where she detailed the alleged acts.

A Perryville police officer was also present for the forensic interview. She said the child talked about multiple accounts of sexual abuse by Davis, which allegedly occurred within the city of Perryville.

According to court documents, the child said in the interview that during one of the incidents she told him, "No, that's nasty," but he told her he would ground her again if she did not do it.

Court documents also state that between June 1, 2016 and June 9, 2016, the child said Davis showed her pornographic videos on his cell phone.

At about 8:15 p.m. on June 16, Davis was interviewed at the Perry County Sheriff's Office.

According to court documents, Davis denied he ever did any of the alleged inappropriate acts to the child.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.