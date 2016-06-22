3 arrested on drug charges in Franklin Co., IL

Franklin County Sheriff Donald R. Jones is reporting that three Illinois residents have been arrested on drug charges on Tuesday, June 21.

Franklin County deputies were called to a home by the Illinois Department of Corrections parole agents who were conducting a routine compliance check on Ricky A. Dunning, 42, of Royalton, as a part of his mandatory supervised release.

During the compliance check, agents found drug paraphernalia and alerted the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded and obtained a search warrant for the home. Dunning, along with Ricki L. Carter, 23, of Royalton, and Laci A. Carter, 23, of Herrin, were arrested and charged with a number of methamphetamine-related charges, including possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine making materials, possession of methamphetamine precursors and illegal disposal of methamphetamine.

All three suspects are being held in the Franklin Count Jail pending a review by the State's Attorney's Office and the sitting of bond by the court,

The investigation remains ongoing and more charges are possible.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office were assisted by IDOC parole agents and Royalton police.

KFVS12 will continue to provide details as they become available.

