WWE suspends Roman Reigns - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WWE suspends Roman Reigns

Written by Michale Johnson, Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
(KFVS) -

On Tuesday, June 21, WWE announced the suspension of Joe Anoa`i, better known as Roman Reigns, for 30 days effective immediately. 

The suspension is due to a violation of the company's talent wellness policy, according to a statement on WWE's website. 

Reigns tweeted out an apology following his suspension. 

WWE's wellness policy covers physical fitness, substance abuse and drug testing, however, WWE's statement did not make clear exactly how Reigns violated the policy. 

Reigns' suspension would end days before 'Battleground' where he is booked to compete in a triple-threat match against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose for the world title.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly