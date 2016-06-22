WWE suspends Roman Reigns

On Tuesday, June 21, WWE announced the suspension of Joe Anoa`i, better known as Roman Reigns, for 30 days effective immediately.

The suspension is due to a violation of the company's talent wellness policy, according to a statement on WWE's website.

Reigns tweeted out an apology following his suspension.

I apologize to my family, friends and fans for my mistake in violating WWE’s wellness policy. No excuses. I own it. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 21, 2016

WWE's wellness policy covers physical fitness, substance abuse and drug testing, however, WWE's statement did not make clear exactly how Reigns violated the policy.

Reigns' suspension would end days before 'Battleground' where he is booked to compete in a triple-threat match against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose for the world title.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.