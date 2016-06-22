Man charged in connection with Chester, IL homicide

A man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Chester, Illinois.

London S. Williams was charged with first degree murder.

He's accused of stabbing Timothy J. Michael in the head and torso.

Williams appeared in court on Thursday morning. His bond was set at $1 million. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m.

According to Randolph County Coroner Randy Dudenbostel, it happened some time after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

According to Dudenbostel, authorities were called out to the Bernasek's Bar after a man was stabbed in a fight.

The victim was identified as Timothy J. Michael, 26, of Chester.

He was taken to a Chester hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1 a.m.

The Randolph County Coroner's Office, Chester Police Department and the Randolph County State's Attorney's Office are investigating.

