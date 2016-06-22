7 golf carts stolen, returned at Kenlake State Park

Two men are behind bars after an investigation into stolen golf carts at Kenlake State Park.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department, seven golf carts worth $38,000 were taken from the park.

They have since been recovered.

50-year-old Jeffery Morrison of Hardin was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, and obscuring the identity of a machine $10,000 or more.

Another man, Justin Hanks, 33, of Benton was also arrested in connection to the case. He faces charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

