2 arrested after high-speed chase through KY, TN

Two people are facing charges after a high-speed chase through parts of Kentucky and Tennessee.

Tarren L. Simpson, 31, of Union City, Tenn., was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and warrants out of Fulton and Graves County, Ky. for failure to appear and failure to comply.

An arrest warrant for Joe Busby, 34, of Union City, Tenn., was issued out of Fulton County for first degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), four counts of first degree wanton endangerment - police officer, first degree wanton endangerment (six counts/civilians), six counts of disregarding a stop sign, speeding 26 miles per hour over the limit, possession of marijuana and second offense driving on a DUI suspended license (aggravated circumstances).

Deputies say other charges are pending.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Department, on Saturday, June 18, at around 7 p.m., a deputy on patrol in the Brownsville community at the intersection of State Route 309 and State Route 925 said he saw a vehicle run the stop sign at about 15 miles per hour.

After recognizing the driver as having a suspended DUI license, the deputy turned on his lights and tried to pull the vehicle over.

The vehicle did not stop and a chase began. According to the sheriff's department, the chase lasted about 20 miles. It went into Tennessee and back into Kentucky, then back to Tennessee and ended in Kentucky on Freeman Road off of State Route 166 in a corn field.

During the chase, deputies say the driver met and passed numerous vehicles illegally, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour and higher.

While the chase went west on Jordan Champion Rd. in Fulton County, a deputy tried to block the highway to stop the vehicle.

When the driver approached the blocked portion of the road, he allegedly drove into the ditch, went around the roadblock and continued on for about another five miles before driving the vehicle about 150 feet into a corn field and started running.

Deputies were able to detain a female passenger, identified as Tarren Simpson.

According to the sheriff's department, a tracking K-9 and handler from the Fulton Police Department and three Kentucky State Police troopers arrived on scene to search for the subject. However, they were not successful in finding him.

Inside the vehicle, deputies allegedly found alcohol, marijuana and person items that belonged to the driver. He was identified as Joe Busby and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Sunday, June 19, the Fulton County Sheriff's Department received a tip that Busby was seen in Obion County, Tenn.

The Obion County Sheriff's Department was notified and deputies were sent to find and arrest him on charges they had on him for part of the chase that happened in the county.

Once Busby is released from the Obion County Detention Center, he will be extradited back to Fulton County to be arraigned on his Kentucky charges.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Department, Busby has an extensive history of similar charges in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Obion County Sheriff's Department, Kentucky State Police and Fulton Police Department.

