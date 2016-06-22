Kellogg Company recalls certain graham products - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kellogg Company recalls certain graham products

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: FDA) (Source: FDA)
(Source: FDA) (Source: FDA)
(Source: FDA) (Source: FDA)
(KFVS) -

Kellogg Company is recalling some graham crumbs because they may have undeclared allergen peanut residue.

The affected graham cracker crumbs were used in certain lots of cheesecakes produced in Spartan Nash's Central Kitchen facility. They include Spartan Fresh Selections Cherry Cheesecake, Spartan Fresh Selections Strawberry Cheesecake, and Spartan Fresh Selections Blueberry Cheesecake.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the graham crumbs were made using Grain Craft flour.

There have been no illnesses related to the product.

The items had a sell by date of June 6-21, 2016. They are no longer in stores.

You can find specific information including the lot number and UPC code here.

SpartanNash sent a notice to its "yes" rewards card holders who may have purchased the cheesecakes. The company is offering a full refund.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Does it Work WednesdayMore>>

  • Toy Testers: Crayola Story by Me

    Toy Testers: Crayola Story by Me

    Friday, November 17 2017 7:11 PM EST2017-11-18 00:11:21 GMT

    Do your kids love to draw and tell stories? Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.

    Do your kids love to draw and tell stories? Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.

  • Toy Tester: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

    Toy Tester: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 5:54 PM EST2017-11-15 22:54:02 GMT

    Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.

    Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.

  • Toy Testers: Fingerlings baby monkeys

    Toy Testers: Fingerlings baby monkeys

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 5:56 PM EST2017-11-14 22:56:51 GMT
    (Source: Wowwee)(Source: Wowwee)

    The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.

    The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.

    •   
Powered by Frankly