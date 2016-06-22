Kellogg Company recalls certain graham products

Kellogg Company is recalling some graham crumbs because they may have undeclared allergen peanut residue.

The affected graham cracker crumbs were used in certain lots of cheesecakes produced in Spartan Nash's Central Kitchen facility. They include Spartan Fresh Selections Cherry Cheesecake, Spartan Fresh Selections Strawberry Cheesecake, and Spartan Fresh Selections Blueberry Cheesecake.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the graham crumbs were made using Grain Craft flour.

There have been no illnesses related to the product.

The items had a sell by date of June 6-21, 2016. They are no longer in stores.

You can find specific information including the lot number and UPC code here.

SpartanNash sent a notice to its "yes" rewards card holders who may have purchased the cheesecakes. The company is offering a full refund.

