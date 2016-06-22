An adorable rescue stops traffic in Missouri

MSHP shut down a highway near St. Louis to save this family of ducks. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper just shut down a highway near of St. Louis for a unique rescue.

It was to save a family of ducklings.

And yes, they caught part of the adorable rescue on camera.

According to the post on the MSHP's Facebook page, the trooper shut down part of Interstate 64/40 to help get mother duck and her 12 ducklings out of harm's way.

Once they were safe, they opened the highway back up.

