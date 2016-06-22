2 facing drug charges in Carterville, IL

Two men are in the Williamson County Jail facing drug and other charges.

After attempting to stop a vehicle reportedly involved in a hit and run crash, Carterville police chased down two suspects who ran from the car.

Nineteen-year-old Kameron McElmurry of Mounds and 27-year-old Jerrel Stockstill of Mound City were taken into custody.

During the course of the investigation, officers say they found more than 1,000 grams of suspected marijuana.

