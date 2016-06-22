Mt. Vernon police searching for woman in connection to in gas station crime

Mount Vernon Police are turning to social media asking for help to identify a wanted woman.

According to police, they believe a woman caught on security camera footage could be involved with an incident the Huck's gas station.

The incident happened in June at the convenience store located at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and 10th Street.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department or the Jefferson County Crimestoppers.

