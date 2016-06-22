Portion of I-24 named in honor of fallen KSP Trooper Ponder

The suspect in the shooting death of a Kentucky State Police trooper has been shot and killed.

The Governor’s Medal of Valor was posthumously awarded to Cameron Ponder, a Kentucky State Trooper killed in the line of duty in 2015, at a ceremony held in Lexington on June 17. Gov. Matt Bevin presented the award to Brenda Tiffany and Joseph Ponder, parents of Trooper Ponder.

KSP Commissioner Richard W. Sanders joined Gov. Matt Bevin as he presented the Governor’s Medal of Valor to Brenda Tiffany, the mother of the late Tpr. Cameron Ponder, his fiancée, Chrystal Coleman, and his father, Joe Ponder

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 fallen Kentucky State Trooper Joseph Cameron Ponder was honored for his life and sacrifice at the Lyon Convention Center.

Through a legislative designation and House Resolution HJR 5, "Trooper Joseph Cameron Ponder Memorial Highway" was dedicated along Interstate 24 from the Caldwell County line to its intersection with Kentucky Route 293.

Senator Stan Humphries proposed the joint legislative resolution. It was approved by the state legislator during the recent session.

Trooper Joseph Ponder died at the age of 31. He was fatally shot on September 13, 2015 during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 24 in Lyon County. Trooper Ponder was only nine months into his career with Post 1, Mayfield, when he was shot and killed.

“The healing process has been very difficult," Trooper Michael Robichaud said.

That’s the feeling Robichaud said Kentucky State Police and Trooper Ponder’s family has been dealing with the past few months.

It was a tragic incident Ponder’s dad Joe said brought the Kentucky family together.

“Always [thanks] the Kentucky state police for being our family," Joe said. "We’re closer now than we ever been before, because we need you now than we ever did before.”

The 25-year-old trooper will now have Interstate 24 between Caldwell County line and the overpass of 293 dedicated in his honor.

Trooper Robichaud called the signs a reminder of a great trooper who wanted to keep his community safe.

“For those of us that knew Cameron, we don’t really need the sign," he said. "We know Cameron, we know he’s with us, he’s on our shoulders he’ll never go away, but for those who visit our common wealth and just drive through then they’ll see this sign and know what he stood for.”

