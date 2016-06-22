This week in music: 2004 Redneck Woman

Let's take a trip down memory lane and check out some of the headlines from 12 years ago.

The summer of 2004 was dominated by the presidential race between George W. Bush and John Kerry.

The Summer Olympics were held in Athens, Greece and Michael Phelps became the face of the Olympics winning 8 medals.

Lot's of people were downloading music. Apple iTunes sold its 200 millionth song.

Speaking of music, these were the songs sitting atop the Billboard Country chart this week in '04.

At number five was "Let's Be Us Again" by Lonestar.

Toby Keith was settled in at number four with "Whiskey Girl." The song would go on to be Keith's 13th number one hit.

In the number three spot was Montgomery Gentry with "If You Ever Stop Loving Me."

Checking in at number two was "Letters From Home" by John Michael Montgomery. With wars going on in Iraq and Afghanistan, the song about a soldier and his dad put a personal face on war.

And in the top spot was a singer from Illinois. "Redneck Woman" became Gretchen Wilson's signature hit. By the way it was also the first number one hit for a female solo act on the country charts in over two years.

It all took place this week in 2004.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.