June 23 celebrity birthdays

Let's check the morning birthday list.

She's an actress who played Reese Witherspoon's rival in the 2001 comedy "Legally Blonde." She also had prominent roles in the films "Cruel Intentions," "The Sweetest Thing," and "Hellboy." This past week she made headlines by causing a disturbance on a commercial flight from Cancun to Los Angeles. Selma Blair is 44 today.

She's the actress who played a pregnant sheriff in the 1996 film "Fargo." Her many other film credits include "Almost Famous," "Mississippi Burning" and "Transformers: Dark of the Moon." Frances McDormand is 59 today.

He was a judge on American Idol. But he's also a musician who appeared in supportive bands for Santana and the late Jerry Garcia. Randy Jackson is 60 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.