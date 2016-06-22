First Alert Forecast is sizzling! Your Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week

It is Wednesday, June 22, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Wednesday will be hands down the hottest day of the week for the Heartland. Waking temps will be in the 70s. By lunchtime they’ll be right around 90. Temps for the day will hit the upper 90s, and heat index will range from 100-105. On the upside, Brian says there will be a breeze. FIRST ALERT: we are looking at a decent chance of thunderstorms moving through Thursday afternoon.

Making Headlines:

Pulling out: Golfer Rory McIlroy became one of the most high-profile sports stars to opt out of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics because of concerns about the Zika virus. The fourth-ranked McIlroy was scheduled to play for Ireland as golf makes its return to the Olympics for the first time since 1904.

Prison sentence: The hours are counting down to the deadline when Dennis Hastert must report to prison to serve a 15-month sentence. A federal judge in Chicago ordered the former U.S. House speaker to report to a Rochester, Minnesota, prison by no later than Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Honoring the fallen: Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will dedicate a portion of I-24 in commemoration of the life and sacrifice of Trooper Joseph Ponder. The trooper was fatally shot while conducting a routine traffic stop in Lyon County last September.

Search continues: The search is on for an inmate who walked away from a work detail in Bollinger County. David Woodward, 29, was last seen in the area of County Road 708 and Highway H.

