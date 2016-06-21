Volunteers work through heat to build playground in Paducah

Hundreds of people in the Heartland are donating their time and money to build a 4,000 square foot playground in Paducah despite this week being the hottest of the year.

The Paducah Rotary Playground is being built this week by volunteers from the area as a unique project for the community.

More than 150 grade school children were asked to draw their depiction of a “perfect playground” in 2015.

“It’s their castle and river boat, and their tree house that they drew, and we had architects create,” volunteer and co-organizer John Williams Jr said.

Construction began in conjunction with the first day of summer, which had highs reaching the upper high 90s.

Organizers provided volunteers with bottles of water, food and shaded areas where industrial grade fans were kept running throughout the day.

“It’s critical,” Williams said. “We have people going around with water about once an hour, we also feed people onsite with 2 hot meals a day.”

The U.S. Separtment of Labor recommends anyone working outdoors in the heat take steps for safety such as scheduling more physically demanding tasks for early in the morning or late in the day, making sure to provide plenty of shade for yourself or fellow workers and pacing yourself by alternating demanding tasks in direct sunlight with less demanding tasks in the shade.

Volunteers said despite the heat, they’re glad to be part of something bigger than themselves.

"This is a unique opportunity to say hey, this is the park I built," volunteer Jason McHaney said. "I put those screw in, or I built that roof.”

If you know anyone who would like to help out, organizers said everyone is welcome, but they have a shortage of trained carpenters as of Tuesday night.

