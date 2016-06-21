1 arrested in connection to stolen guns, tools

On Wednesday, June 11, a burglary was reported in the 100 block of County Road 657.

According to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan, guns, tools, televisions and other items were stolen from the property.

After a joint investigation with the Scott County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Misty Johnston was arrested.

Sheriff Jordan said a warrant was issued on Tuesday, June 21 for second degree burglary, felony stealing and theft of a firearm.

Johnston's bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

