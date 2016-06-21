Iron Co. Probation Office evacuated due to bats

Uninvited guests caused a shuffle at the Iron County Probation Office.

The office had to be evacuated because of the possibility of bats in the building.

The county clerk's office said the smell was the worst part.

The Iron County Jail and other officers on the lower levels have not been affected.

An inspector is scheduled to take a closer look later in the week.

