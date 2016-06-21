2 arrested in Marshall Co., KY on robbery charges

Two Marshall County residents were arrested on Tuesday, June 21 on warrants charging them with robbing a Paducah convenience store on June 4.

Paducah police officers, with assistance from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, found and arrested Joseph Kimbrell, 25, of Benton, Kentucky, and Bethany Woodford Tubbs, 24, of Hardin, Kentucky, on charges of first-degree robbery early Tuesday morning at a home on Old Olive Road, in Hardin, Kentucky.

They were arrested without incident, however, during a search of the home, officers found what appeared to be an explosive device. The Paducah Police Department’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene and rendered the device safe.

Tubbs was identified as the woman who walked into Superway, located on 5181 Hinkleville Road, early June 4, and pulled out a silver handgun demanding money. The clerk activated an alarm, and the woman fled with a 12-pack of beer.

The woman got into a car driven by a man, identified as Kimbrell, who pointed a handgun at the clerk and drove away.

Det. Sgt. Justin Crowell said Kimbrell is on parole with several felony convictions, including robbery and attempted murder of a police officer.

