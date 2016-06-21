Tips to stay safe from lightning

The state of Illinois ranks fifth in lightning insurance claims and Missouri ranks eighth. Between the two that's more than $10 million paid out from the claims.

Parents like Christopher Lowe understands the dangers of lightning, so he makes sure they get inside.

"I tell him that if it's raining, we can go out and play in the rain, but if there's any lightning we have to go inside," said Lowe. "The hardest part is if there's a thunderstorm you don't know where it's gonna hit next or if it's gonna hit."

Cape Girardeau Fire Marshal Brian Shaffer warned even that may not be safe enough.

"There are only a few things you can do to stay safe... first thing is, don't go outside for any reason at all during a thunderstorm you want to stay in," Shaffer said.

Shaffer has other tips to keep citizens safe. Staying away from trees is one of the biggest.

"We always advise to stay away from any tall trees if you happen to be in a forest if your out in the woods doing something you want to go to the smaller strand of trees stay away from the taller trees," he said.

If you're inside, Shaffer said to stay away from windows and to make sure you're not using electronics.

"Basically, there's a saying when it comes to lightning safety and storm safety and that is if you see it flee it. If you hear it, fear it," he said.

